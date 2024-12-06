KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 8,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 166,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 244.12% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $77,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

