Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21, Zacks reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q3 guidance to $1.06-1.18 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.180 EPS.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

