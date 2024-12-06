Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 769821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

