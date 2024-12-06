Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $28.53 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,254 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,876 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 39.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

