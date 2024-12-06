KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 538,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
KushCo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.
