Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $184,900.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,207 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,277.43. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $92,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $86,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Energy by 571.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

