Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,488.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 966,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 939,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 375,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.2 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

