Litchfield Hills Research Comments on CRNT FY2024 Earnings

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $4.23 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $361.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 45.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 95.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

