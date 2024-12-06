Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 2,908,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,384,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.31 million and a P/E ratio of -29.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

