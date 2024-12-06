Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $517.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

