Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 281.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,982 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.84 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

