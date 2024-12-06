Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

About Lucero Energy



Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

