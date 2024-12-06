Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.55.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

LULU opened at $344.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 273.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.