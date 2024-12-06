Manohar K. Raheja Buys 3,376 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) EVP Manohar K. Raheja bought 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $13,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,340. This represents a 3.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.58. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

