Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

