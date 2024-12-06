Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

