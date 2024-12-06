Maven Securities LTD Invests $206,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $151,711.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,173,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,210.20. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,812,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,512.24. The trade was a 30.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,292,445 shares of company stock worth $7,571,262 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

