Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after buying an additional 453,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,820,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $136.42 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.