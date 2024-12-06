McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
McRae Industries Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.33.
McRae Industries Company Profile
