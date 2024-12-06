McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

McRae Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. 778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.