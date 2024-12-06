Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.90.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

