MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,962.47 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Anand Telang acquired 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,962.47.

MEG Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.66. 730,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,107. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$22.79 and a 12 month high of C$33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.08.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.01). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2734628 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.45.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

