MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.49 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.55), with a volume of 27071928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

MetalNRG Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

