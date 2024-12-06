MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.4% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

