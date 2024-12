Michael Kay Purchases 750,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kay purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$71,250.00 ($45,967.74).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.95.

City Chic Collective Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of plus-size women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers its products under the City Chic brand. It also operates a network of retail stores. The company sells its products through online websites and marketplaces; and wholesale stores.

