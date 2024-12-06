Michael Saks Sells 2,852 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $68,419.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,650.42. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Saks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $24.44 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

