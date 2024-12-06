Michelle F. Link Sells 2,208 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Maximus by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Maximus by 942.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 150.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $14,453,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $12,424,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.