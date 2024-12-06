Michelle F. Link Sells 2,208 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMSGet Free Report) insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Maximus by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Maximus by 942.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 150.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $14,453,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $12,424,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.