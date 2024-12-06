Michelle F. Link Sells 2,208 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Maximus Price Performance
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
