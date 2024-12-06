Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.