Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 0.76. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 51.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 181,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

