MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.45 and last traded at 8.43. 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 62,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.59.

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

