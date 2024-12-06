Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Price

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13. Welltower has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

