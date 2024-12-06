Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $300.34 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average of $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

