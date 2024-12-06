monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $302.00 and last traded at $302.00. Approximately 116,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 725,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.02.

Several brokerages have commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after acquiring an additional 318,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

