Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $687,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

