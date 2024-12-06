Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. 2,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

