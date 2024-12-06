Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading 20.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) rose 20.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.57 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.57 ($0.06). Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 314,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Down 10.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.18. The company has a market cap of £21.43 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mothercare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.