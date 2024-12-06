Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Movado Group has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.88. 208,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Movado Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

