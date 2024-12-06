Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.3 million.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOV stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $462.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOV

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.