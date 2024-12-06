National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:ATR FY2026 Earnings

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the year.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AeroVironment Dives Into a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.