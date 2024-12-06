Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Lowered to Sell Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.25.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NAUT stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

In related news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

