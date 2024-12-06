Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Navigator worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,571,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 14.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.47. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

