NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 45411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

Get NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.6116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

(Get Free Report)

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.