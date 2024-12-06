NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 45411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.6116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.