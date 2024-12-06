NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.73 and traded as high as $52.66. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF shares last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 769,015 shares changing hands.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

