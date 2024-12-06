Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,362,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 198,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Netcapital Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.32.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48). Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 196.48%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

