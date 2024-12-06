Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.3% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $917.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $927.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $788.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

