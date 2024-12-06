NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,019,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

