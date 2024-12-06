NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.44.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

