NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 67,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

