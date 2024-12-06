Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.71. 291,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,301,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $248,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

