Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,006 shares of company stock worth $8,653,352. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.