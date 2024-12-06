NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBY
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.